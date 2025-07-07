Tariffs incoming – Market wrap for the North American session - July 7

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for July 7, 2025

Today's lack of Economic Calendar releases was expected to be a relatively calm session, but looking at the bigger picture (as a trader should always due), geopolitical turmoil was poised to move market.

The upcoming July 9th Trump deadline had been overlooked too much for too long, as the past few weeks of ecstatic mood had taken markets from War fears to Greed levels unseen in 2025.



The infamous Trump tariffs appear more real than ever, with today's letters that were sent to different country leaders – with the latest being a menace to Japan of 25% tariffs on all imports from the Land of the Rising Sun – USDJPY is up 1.15% (1660 pips) on the session.



Oil has started to move upwards, as markets shred off higher supply – however some of that movement had been felt from technical hints, as seen in our latest WTI Analysis which can still provide good insights for levels of interest.

All energy products are also getting dragged up by this uptrend, further supplemented by some increased tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

An upper US Dollar has dragged Stock indices quite a lot, with all major Indices in the US down between 0.90% (S&P and Nasdaq) to 1.10% (Dow Jones) – The Russell and the Nippon Nikkei are both down above 1.60% from the tariff fears.