Stocks drop from tariff uncertainty – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

Traders returned from the weekend reassessing tariff risks, and judging by the open, uncertainty is far from resolved.

The start of the week is softer, contracting a strong Friday close despite geopolitical risk. Nothing escalated over the weekend on the Iran front, with further diplomatic exchanges expected Thursday in Geneva. Still, with WTI hovering around $66 per barrel, markets are clearly not pricing in a definitive peace scenario.

In a new twist, President Trump imposed a temporary tariff framework under Section 122 after the original International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) “Liberation Day” tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court following a lengthy decision.

The 150-day measure — originally designed in the 1970s under President Nixon to address trade and currency imbalances — now looks somewhat disconnected from today’s economic structure. Trump’s legal team will likely face renewed challenges ahead of the July 20 deadline if they intend to extend the policy.

A key concern is the potential refund of the $133 billion in levies collected on imports, which could carry significant budgetary consequences.

Businesses have openly expressed frustration, and several nations have pushed back. China urged the US to withdraw the new measures, while European officials also actively expressed theur dissatisfaction by pulling the brakes on trade with their outer-Atlantic counterpart — adding pressure to overall risk sentiment.

For those interested, here's a very interesting recap of the tariff situation.

For now, the Dow Jones is leading US indices lower along with a rough drop in the US Dollar. All Indexes are now down beyond 1%, marking an ugly start to the week.