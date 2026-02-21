Markets Weekly Outlook - The gavel falls on global tariffs as inflationary fears return to the fold

The US Supreme Court struck down the administration's broad global tariffs under an emergency act (IEEPA). However, the administration is pivoting to alternative legal tools.

US financial markets reacted positively to the tariff ruling but had to contend with a disappointing 1.4% GDP report and higher-than-expected inflation data (PCE price index up 0.4% MoM).

A 5% weekly gain in oil prices, combined with persistent inflation data, has brought inflationary pressures back to the fore.

The market's attention shifts to high-stakes corporate earnings especially Nvidia, as the bellwether for the AI boom and crucial economic data, including the Australian Monthly CPI and US Consumer Confidence.

When looking back at the week that was, there is no place better to start than the Supreme Court ruling in the United States.

In a significant legal blow to the administration, the US Supreme Court ruled on February 20, 2026, that President Trump exceeded his constitutional authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to bypass Congress and impose broad global tariffs.

While the 6–3 decision effectively strikes down the legal justification for many of the administration's "Liberation Day" and fentanyl-related levies, it does not mean the end of trade restrictions.

The ruling specifically targets the use of emergency statutes for taxation, yet leaves intact several other tariffs such as those on steel, aluminum, and certain auto parts that are grounded in different legal frameworks like Section 232 or Section 301.

Consequently, while the court has dismantled the specific "emergency" scaffolding the President relied upon, the administration has already signaled it will pivot to alternative statutory tools to keep its wider trade agenda standing.

What is the way forward?

The Supreme Court’s decision focused strictly on the boundaries of executive power rather than the merits of trade protectionism, meaning the administration's broader tariff objectives remain very much alive. While the previous legal justifications have been stripped away, they are being rapidly replaced by new statutory foundations, ushering in a volatile transition period for the global economy.

Businesses now face a period of deep instability as they navigate the unlikely prospect of receiving full refunds for past duties and the high probability of "replacement tariffs" that will restore costs to their previous levels.

Ultimately, while the specific legal "scaffolding" has been dismantled, the administration is already rebuilding its trade barriers; regardless of the court's stance on the Constitution, the era of high tariffs appears far from over.