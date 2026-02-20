GBP/JPY marks a major top – Will it revert to 200.00? FX Technical Analysis

GBP/JPY is a historically popular pair in Forex trading, as it is one of the most volatile products to trade and captures geographic dynamics and risk-on/risk-off flows.

The pair once again stands at a key inflection point, right after a historic run back to 2008 levels, and can offer quite interesting setups amid elevated market volatility.

It can be affected by recent tariff developments, as GBP has a historical correlation with Equity markets. Hence, if Markets rally after the tariff cancellation, GBP/JPY can retest recent highs.

However, bearish Stock Markets could bring the pair back to 200.00, a 9,000-pip move from current levels, if geopolitical developments sour sentiment.

After an insane run on the Yen throughout the latter part of 2025, the landmark victory in Japanese snap elections brought some confidence in the currency and calmed the spikes in long-end yields.

On the other hand, Sterling could be facing some weakness ahead. The UK reported the highest unemployment rate since 2021, and with a relatively cooling Inflation Rate (still too elevated for the Bank of England), the Central Bank might be inclined to cut.

With Rate differentials converging and sentiment souring, GBP/JPY could be facing a significant reversal in the coming times. The challenge for FX traders will be to capture the trade optimally.

Let's dive into a multi-timeframe analysis and technical levels for GBP/JPY, which could soon be subject to intense volatility.