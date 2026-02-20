Tariffs have been a large cloud over Markets for the past 15 months, and they will remain so as long as doubts persist.

The US Supreme Court just struck down tariffs in a long-awaited decision. It would be simple if the Trump Administration hadn't formulated its entire game plan around them holding, and if they can't do anything about them, rough times could be ahead.

The Big, Beautiful, Bill allowed for a significant reduction in corporate taxes, under the assumption that government revenues would arise from tariffs on Imports, which could leave a huge funding gap. Markets are now all eyes and ears to see how the Administration responds.

Immediate reactions to the President are not surprising. He called the decision a "disgrace" and has admitted that they already have a backup plan to respond.

As this informative piece explains, American firms will rush to replenish inventories ahead of the response, which could lead to a gigantic trough in the Trade deficit in the upcoming months and dampen GDP expectations quite sharply.

As a matter of fact, Imports rose sharply last month as companies were prepared for the well-priced-in decision and fast-forwarded some orders to get their supply chains on deck for this moment.