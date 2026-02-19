USD/CHF carves a bottom after reaching 14-year lows – FX Outlook

2025 was the year of the Swiss Franc, and there were quite a few reasons.

De-dollarization, flows moving towards Europe, the Yen losing some of its Safe-Haven characteristics amid fiscal trouble in Japan, and general diversification towards quality as the World faces troubled times ahead.

Reaching 14-year lows less than a month ago, USD/CHF had become a bear dream for those who thrive on Dollar outflows. 2025 began with a 17% decline in the Major pair and was at the center of the essential themes driving FX flows.

But as Dollar bearish positioning also reaches decade lows, some questions regarding the extended moves are arising.

If the US Dollar finds reasons to catch a serious bid, troubled times could be coming ahead for heavy Greenback-Short sellers. A question evoked in our recent Dollar Index analysis.