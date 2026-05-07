Have Stock Markets met their top? – Pre-FOMC Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Levels

US stock benchmarks exploded to fresh record highs just this morning, but the historic price action has hit a brick wall.

In a frantic early-session rally, the S&P 500 reached the borderline insane 7,400 mark, the Nasdaq stalled right ahead of the 29,000 milestone, and the Dow Jones just grazed the psychological 50,000 level before failing to withstand the momentum.

Approaching these monumental technical milestones, the market clearly got ahead of itself, triggering a sharp and immediate intraday reversal.

The overarching optimism regarding the US-Iran peace process appears to have found its peak and this isn't just due to randomness.