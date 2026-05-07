Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) rally faces roadblock at 20-day and 50-day moving averages

Gold (XAU/USD) has staged a significant intraday rally of 3% on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, on the backdrop of easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as positive news flows suggest a potential imminent peace deal resolution to end the two-month-long conflict.

An end to the US–Iran war would likely reduce stagflation risks as lower oil prices ease inflationary pressures, potentially giving the US Federal Reserve greater scope to consider resuming interest rate cuts.

A shift in Fed guidance from a “wait-and-see” stance toward a more dovish tone could weaken the US dollar, which in turn may provide further support for gold prices.

So far, considering the pre-war baseline of 27 February 2026 to Wednesday, 6 May 2026, spot Gold (LMBA) is still one of the underperformers among major cross assets with a loss of 9.9% (see Fig. 1).