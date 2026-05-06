Copper attempts to break its mid-April $6.10 spike – On the way to new ATH? XCU/USD Outlook

After a rough end of April, Copper and other metals are surging today, driven by growing optimism for a clear diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Since early 2025 and particularly since the start of the War, the metals market is showing an unusual pattern, moving in the opposite direction of the US Dollar. In the past, metals have often served as a defensive alternative when stocks are volatile.

But since this conflict began, metals and stocks have mostly moved together, reacting strongly to changes in geopolitical tension and relief.