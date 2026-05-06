Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Why a close above $82,133 Is needed to resume the bull run

The 4-hour chart highlights a strong breakout above the significant psychological level of 80000. This level, which previously acted as a hurdle, has now transitioned into a foundational support zone.

The price is currently trading well above the 50, 100, and 200-period Moving Averages (MAs), confirming the strength of the medium-term trend.

While the RSI (Relative Strength Index) shows a "Bear" divergence tag near the recent peak, this often signals a period of consolidation or a shallow pullback rather than a full reversal in such a strong trending market.

The next major objective for bulls on this timeframe remains the 85000 handle.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, May 6, 2026