Stocks explode higher; The peace deal is seemingly near – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Outlook

Wall Street is very optimistic, and the rally continues as investors look ahead to Friday's important Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report.

Furthermore, with the highly anticipated summit between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping rapidly approaching, traders are growing increasingly optimistic. The sheer gravitational pull of this upcoming superpower meeting is keeping markets buoyant, allowing them to completely shrug off the sporadic, early-week Iranian strikes on Gulf nations.

Market participants are now aggressively positioning for a pursued, sustained breakout across all major US indexes. However, to keep this historic momentum alive, bulls will need concrete fundamental confirmation from the upcoming macroeconomic train: Friday’s NFP report, followed immediately by crucial CPI and PPI inflation data next Wednesday.