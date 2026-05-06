Chart alert: China A50 bullish breakout above 6-month resistance

Since 7 April 2026, the price movements of the FTSEW China A50 have been in a “direct lockstep” with the offshore yuan against the USD (CNH/USD). A strengthening of the CNH has created a positive feedback loop back into the FTSE China A50 (see Fig. 3).

Technical analysis suggests that the medium-term downtrend of USD/CNH (in conventional quoting using USD as the base currency) remains intact.

Bearish momentum has resurfaced on the USD/CNH after a test and a bearish reversal on its downward-sloping 20-day moving average on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, at this time of writing (see Fig. 4).

If the 6.8880 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside, the USD/CNH may see a further decline to expose the next medium-term supports at 6.7740 and 6.7055, in turn, triggering a potential up move on the China A50.

Let’s focus now on the medium-term trajectory (1 to 3 weeks) of the China A50 CFD index (a proxy of the FTSE China A50 futures) from a technical analysis perspective.