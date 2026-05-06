Chart alert: China A50 bullish breakout above 6-month resistance

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- China A50 shows strong resilience and leadership: The index has gained ~7% since late February 2026 and outperformed global peers during the US–Iran conflict, remaining largely stable during broader market sell-offs.
- Macro tailwinds and geopolitical positioning: A tariff truce and upcoming Trump–Xi meeting (14–15 May) are key catalysts, while a strengthening yuan and China’s strategic stance on energy and AI supply chains continue to support equity upside.
- Bullish technical breakout confirmed: The China A50 has broken above a 6-month range, with an intact ascending channel and positive momentum signals, keeping the bullish bias above 15,460 and targeting 16,100–16,340.
Amid the current Middle East geopolitical tensions arising from the US-Iran war, coupled with trade and high-tech rivalry between the US and China, the China A share stock market has been resilient in the past two months.
Based on the pre-war base date of 27 February 2026, till Tuesday, 5 May 2026, the China A50 benchmark stock index has managed to recover and recorded a gain of 7%, making it one of the top-performing global benchmark stock indices (see Fig. 1).
Fig. 1: Global benchmark stock indices performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 5 May 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Also, when measured from the sell-off period of 27 February 2026 to 30 March 2026, seen in global stock markets during the US-Iran war, the China A50 index was the top performer, unscathed and almost unchanged in a sea of red (see Fig. 2).
Fig. 2: Global benchmark stock indices performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 30 Mar 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
After the person-to-person meet-up between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October last year in Busan, both countries have agreed to extend a tariff truce, which eventually reduced the US tariff rate on Chinese goods to 20.9% from a high of over 100% during the onset of US-China Trade War 2.0 in April 2026.
The Trump-Xi meeting in Beijing on 14-15 May will be a key risk event
Trump has confirmed a second in-person meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing on 14–15 May, delayed by a month due to the US–Iran conflict. Both sides appear to be positioning for leverage ahead of what is shaping up to be a high-stakes summit.
China remains heavily reliant on Iranian energy flows, even as the US seeks to constrain these supplies. At the same time, Chinese regulators have blocked Meta Platforms from acquiring advanced AI start-up Magnus, underscoring Beijing’s efforts to limit US access to strategic technologies and maintain its position in the global AI supply chain.
A further strengthening of the yuan adds further upside pressure on China A50
Fig. 3: Correlation of FTSE China A50 with CNH/USD as of 6 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Fig. 4: USD/CNH medium-term trend as of 6 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Since 7 April 2026, the price movements of the FTSEW China A50 have been in a “direct lockstep” with the offshore yuan against the USD (CNH/USD). A strengthening of the CNH has created a positive feedback loop back into the FTSE China A50 (see Fig. 3).
Technical analysis suggests that the medium-term downtrend of USD/CNH (in conventional quoting using USD as the base currency) remains intact.
Bearish momentum has resurfaced on the USD/CNH after a test and a bearish reversal on its downward-sloping 20-day moving average on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, at this time of writing (see Fig. 4).
If the 6.8880 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside, the USD/CNH may see a further decline to expose the next medium-term supports at 6.7740 and 6.7055, in turn, triggering a potential up move on the China A50.
Let’s focus now on the medium-term trajectory (1 to 3 weeks) of the China A50 CFD index (a proxy of the FTSE China A50 futures) from a technical analysis perspective.
China A50 – Bullish momentum above 20-day moving average
Fig. 5: China A50 CFD index medium-term trend as of 6 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Trend bias: Bullish above 15,460 medium-term pivotal support (see Fig. 5).
Resistances: 16,100 and 16,340 (also a Fibonacci extension)
Next supports: 15,120 and 14,950 (also the intersection of the 50-day and 2000-day MAs)
Key elements to support the medium-term bullish bias on China A50
- Price actions have just staged a significant bullish breakout from a range-bound configuration since 28 October 2025.
- Recent price actions from the 7 April 2026 low of 14,406 have evolved into an ascending channel and traded above its 20-day moving average since 8 April 2026.
- The daily RSI momentum indicator remains in a bullish momentum condition after a rebound from a parallel pull-back support at the 63 level.
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.