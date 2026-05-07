Crude Oil on path to $90 as the peace trade continues – WTI Technical analysis

WTI Crude Oil dropped sharply yesterday after Axios reported that the US and Iran are working on a broad peace deal. The strong selling pressure is continuing into today.

After falling 8% yesterday, WTI is down another 5% today. Sellers are clearly getting in control of the market.

For months, prices rose steadily due to geopolitical tensions. Now, the trend has quickly shifted to a clear downward move. Now that prices have dropped below the key $100 level, the pressure is falling, and sellers are pushing toward $90.

The main question is whether this momentum will break that important support, as momentum becomes slightly oversold and Participants will look to confirm the latest narratives.