Stocks explode as the US-Iran war may come to an end: Daily US Stock Market outlook and a step back on recent developments

When the Trump Administration pivots, it does in a flash.

And after the five weeks of War, the initial deadline is coming to its end – the US President implied that he would leave the defense of the Strait of Hormuz to European and Asian nations that have been reluctant to act in the region since the beginning of the month.

This would be yet another return to the infamous America First policy, this time leaving more dire consequences around the old Continents with Military operations now reaching their peaks, with Gulf countries and Europe having to deal with the post-conflict protection.

Despite this resolution potentially marking a more unstable future outlook, Markets are taking a breather from the persistent selloff seen throughout recent weeks.

Tumbling about 10% across all Benchmarks, US Indexes are reaching interesting technical levels – The idea is that with forward-looking Markets, and US interests (seemingly) protected, investors could slowly ease up on their bearish fears.

Crude prices remain dangerously high when assessing the dampening effect the 50% rise will have on the global economy which has been slowing its post-COVID ascent.

WTI is holding around $105 while Brent eased significantly to $107 – Check out our past day scenarios for Oil prices and key levels.