Timid rebound attempts from de-escalation talks – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Fed Chair Jerome Powell just delivered a speech at a conference at Harvard, reiterating that the Federal Reserve is well-equipped to handle current challenges – He provided further insights into the impact of tariffs and expressed an optimistic outlook on the economy, which contributed to the ongoing extension higher in Stock Markets.

One of the better comments for investors came from the fact that the Fed Chair did not deem that Private Credit stress would contaminate other parts of the Financial System, a source of general concern in recent weeks.

Despite a rebound in WTI Crude prices above the symbolic $100 mark, along with a similar increase in the US dollar, Market Participants appear to be looking ahead.

All US benchmarks are rallying, with yields also easing across the board.

These upward movements will be welcomed after last week's troubling market activity; However, stocks are not entirely out of trouble yet, and there is still a significant chance that this upward movement may just be a temporary retracement, especially in the absence of a long-term solution.

To gauge today’s market direction, let’s examine the intraday charts and trading levels for the major US indexes: the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.