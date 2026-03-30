Markets Today: Geopolitical premium drives markets, focus shifts to Fed and US jobs report

Referenced assets
- The protracted Middle East conflict is the primary driver of market volatility
- Euro Area economic sentiment tumbled, driven by a spike in inflation expectations that creates a "stagflationary"
- Brent crude is surging toward a record monthly gain on supply fears, while the US Dollar (DXY) is near 10-month highs, overshadowing Gold and pressuring the Yen and commodity currencies.
- Most Read: GBP/USD Chart Alert: Bull flag pattern in play ahead of retail sales data
Markets have started the week on a tentative note with Asian stocks sliding as investors dug in for a protracted Gulf conflict.
The geopolitical landscape remains the primary driver of market volatility this week as the Middle East conflict enters a more dangerous phase, threatening both energy stability and global risk appetite.
On the fundamental front, President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US could seize Iran’s Kharg Island has sent a shudder through the energy sector, as the facility remains the lifeblood of Iranian oil exports; however, the President’s simultaneous nod toward a potential ceasefire adds a layer of "fragile optimism" that markets are struggling to price accurately.
This uncertainty is compounded by the Houthi’s first direct strikes on Israel, a development that underscores Iran’s significant leverage through its control of the Strait of Hormuz and its ability to disrupt critical supply chains.
For Asia, which remains acutely sensitive to Middle Eastern energy flows, the impact has been immediate and bearish. From a technical perspective, the Nikkei 225 (.N225) has seen its losses for March accelerate to nearly 13% after shedding another 3.4%, while the KOSPI (.KS11) and the broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) continue to break lower, down 3.0% and 1.3% respectively.
With cross-market correlations tightening, the question for traders now is whether these support levels will hold or if the mounting pressure on the US to escalate will trigger a deeper correction across the region.
Euro Area economic sentiment takes a hit
The Euro Area Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) tumbled to 96.6 in March, missing the 96.8 consensus as Middle East tensions reignite inflationary fears.
The fundamental shift is clear: consumer confidence collapsed to -16.3, driven by a massive 17.2-point spike in inflation expectations. While the services sector held steady at 5.0, retailers felt the pinch, dropping to -7.2.
The most concerning data for the ECB is the manufacturing sector; despite a marginal sentiment improvement to -7.2, selling price expectations jumped 7.4 points to 19.7. This suggests businesses are already preparing to pass higher costs onto consumers. Regionally, the pain was concentrated in France (-3.7) and Spain (-2.4), while Germany remained flat.
From a trading perspective, this "stagflationary" mix of plunging confidence and rising price pressures complicates the path for rate cuts and clouds the Euro’s technical outlook.
European shares edge higher after the open
European indices staged a cautious recovery on Monday, with both the STOXX 50 and STOXX 600 gaining 0.3% as markets attempt to navigate a complex geopolitical backdrop.
The primary narrative remains centered on the Middle East, where surging oil prices hitting levels not seen since 2022 are creating a dual-edged sword for central banks.
While energy costs are inherently inflationary, there is a growing fundamental shift in market sentiment: investors now bet that the potential "economic drag" from these costs may actually handcuff central banks, limiting their scope for further rate hikes.
Technically, we are seeing a clear divergence in performance; Utilities and Energy are leading the charge, with TotalEnergies (+1.9%) and Iberdrola (+2.1%) seeing strong inflows. Defensives like AstraZeneca (+1.1%) and Nestlé (+1.4%) also offered support, while high-beta and luxury names like Hermès (-0.4%) and UBS (-0.9%) faced selling pressure.
From a trading perspective, the key takeaway is that while the headline indices are green, the "cracks" are visible in the banking and luxury sectors, suggesting that risk appetite remains tethered to how the US manages the escalating friction with Tehran.
Commodity markets
The energy complex is currently witnessing a historic squeeze, with Brent crude surging 2.8% to $115.77 and eyeing a record monthly gain.
This follows a massive 4.2% jump on Friday, as the fundamental risk premium surrounding Iran continues to intensify. Similarly, WTI has cleared the $101 level, gaining 1.9% today after a staggering 5.5% rally in the previous session.
From a technical standpoint, the momentum in oil is purely driven by supply-side fears as the market prices in a potential total disruption of Iranian exports.
In the metals space, Gold managed a 1% bounce today on "bargain-hunting," but the broader picture remains decidedly bearish. The precious metal is currently on track for its worst monthly performance in nearly two decades, having plummeted over 14% in March.
This aggressive sell-off was catalyzed by a rampant US Dollar, which has gained more than 2% since the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.
Despite today’s minor recovery from the $4,097.99 lows, the technical damage to Gold is significant, as the safe-haven bid has been completely overshadowed by the "King Dollar" trade and soaring Treasury yields.
How did FX markets react?
The US Dollar continues its relentless charge, hovering near 10-month highs as it prepares to lock in its most aggressive monthly gain since last July. The Dollar Index (DXY) remains firm around the 100.19 mark, having touched a mid-month peak of 100.54—its highest level since May 2025.
From a fundamental perspective, the Greenback is cannibalizing global risk appetite as traders price in a "geopolitical premium" that shows no signs of dissipating.
The Japanese Yen is back in the danger zone, languishing near the critical 160 per-dollar handle. This level is particularly significant as it marks the weakest point for the Yen since July 2024, a threshold that previously triggered direct intervention from Tokyo.
While the Euro found a minor technical floor near $1.15 on the back of ECB rate hike expectations, the broader trend remains bearish with the currency on track for a 2.5% monthly decline.
The "commodity currencies" are bearing the brunt of this Dollar dominance. The Australian Dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.6851, accelerating toward its steepest monthly drop since late 2024, while the New Zealand Dollar has plummeted 4.4% in March alone.
For traders, the technical setup suggests that as long as the US maintains its hawkish stance amid Middle East tensions, the path of least resistance for the majors remains to the downside.
Currency Power Balance
Source: OANDA Labs
Economic calendar and final thoughts
The European session will bring us German CPI data later today.
This week, all eyes shift to the US labor market for the next major fundamental catalyst, with a heavy data slate including JOLTS, ADP, and the highly anticipated March Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP).
The market consensus currently sits at a modest +60k for job growth with the unemployment rate holding at 4.4%. From a policy perspective, a print in line with these expectations would likely cement the narrative of Federal Reserve tightening as a necessary response to the ongoing energy shock.
However, any technical "miss" or surprise weakness in the headline numbers could finally trigger a much-needed correction in the Dollar’s vertical ascent.
The DXY is once again flexing its muscles above the 100.00 handle, and a retest of the critical resistance zone at 100.25/50 appears imminent this week. Unless we see a definitive de-escalation in rhetoric from Tehran, the fundamental "fear bid" makes it difficult to envision the Greenback retracing its March gains in the near term.
On the intraday front, traders should keep a close watch on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled for a moderated discussion at 4:30 PM CET. Any hawkish tilt in his commentary regarding the energy-driven inflation spike could provide the fuel needed to clear that 100.50 resistance level.
Chart of the Day - FTSE 100 Index
The UK 100 remains in a clear bearish structure on the H4 timeframe, trading well below its 50 and 200-period SMAs. After a aggressive sell-off earlier in March, the index is currently battling psychological resistance at the 10,000 mark.
Technically, a failure to decisively reclaim 10,000 keeps the door open for a retest of recent swing lows near 9,816. While the RSI shows a slight bullish divergence following "BULL" signals, momentum remains tepid.
A sustained break above 10,100 is required to shift the bias toward the 10,225/269 resistance zone. Until then, the path of least resistance remains tilted to the downside, with the 9,661 level serving as the next major support floor if 9,800 fails.
FTSE 100 Four-Hour Chart, March 27, 2026
Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)
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