Markets Today: Geopolitical premium drives markets, focus shifts to Fed and US jobs report

The protracted Middle East conflict is the primary driver of market volatility

Euro Area economic sentiment tumbled, driven by a spike in inflation expectations that creates a "stagflationary"

Brent crude is surging toward a record monthly gain on supply fears, while the US Dollar (DXY) is near 10-month highs, overshadowing Gold and pressuring the Yen and commodity currencies.

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Markets have started the week on a tentative note with Asian stocks sliding as investors dug in for a protracted Gulf conflict.

The geopolitical landscape remains the primary driver of market volatility this week as the Middle East conflict enters a more dangerous phase, threatening both energy stability and global risk appetite.

On the fundamental front, President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US could seize Iran’s Kharg Island has sent a shudder through the energy sector, as the facility remains the lifeblood of Iranian oil exports; however, the President’s simultaneous nod toward a potential ceasefire adds a layer of "fragile optimism" that markets are struggling to price accurately.

This uncertainty is compounded by the Houthi’s first direct strikes on Israel, a development that underscores Iran’s significant leverage through its control of the Strait of Hormuz and its ability to disrupt critical supply chains.

For Asia, which remains acutely sensitive to Middle Eastern energy flows, the impact has been immediate and bearish. From a technical perspective, the Nikkei 225 (.N225) has seen its losses for March accelerate to nearly 13% after shedding another 3.4%, while the KOSPI (.KS11) and the broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) continue to break lower, down 3.0% and 1.3% respectively.

With cross-market correlations tightening, the question for traders now is whether these support levels will hold or if the mounting pressure on the US to escalate will trigger a deeper correction across the region.