GBP/USD Chart Alert: Bull flag pattern in play ahead of retail sales data

GBP/USD is under pressure due to cautious market sentiment, USD strength stemming from Middle East ceasefire strains, and uncertainty following President Trump's delay of Iran's energy plant destruction.

Technical analysis reveals a bull flag pattern on the H1 chart, suggesting a potential 100-pip rally

If the price fails to clear the 200 SMA and breaks the 1.3320 support, a move toward the YTD low of 1.3223 is possible.

Most Read: Chart Alert: META down 7%, GOOGL breaks key support. What comes next for the tech heavyweights?

GBP/USD edged its way lower on Thursday as hopes of a ceasefire in the Middle East came under strain. Mixed reports and comments from both sides saw markets adopt a cautious approach with the USD gaining a bid as a result.

Late in the day President Trump announced the delay of Iran's energy plant destruction by ten days, until April 6 at 08:00 PM Eastern Time. President Trump emphasized that talks between Washington and Tehran are going "very well" and he decided to pause at the request of the Iranian Government. Trump’s previous deadline was Friday, with the question now being whether this is genuine or another ruse ahead of the weekend?