Chart Alert: META down 7%, GOOGL breaks key support. What comes next for the tech heavyweights?

The technical outlook for META has shifted from a period of consolidation into a distinctly bearish phase as the stock has broken the November 2025 swing low.

This leaves META trading at levels last seen in April/May 2025.

The stock price is now trading below all the key moving averages like the 50, 100 and 200 SMAs.

SMA 200 (Dark Blue - $688.53): The stock is now trading well below its long-term trendline. This often signals a transition from a bull market to a structural downtrend.

SMA 50 (Orange - $645.54) & SMA 100 (Purple - $643.02): The price failed to find support at these intermediate levels. Crucially, the 50-day SMA is beginning to curl downward, suggesting that short-term momentum is now firmly in favor of the bears.

The stock is currently testing a psychological support zone around the $560–$580 mark. If it fails to hold here, the next major historical support sits near the $520–$540 level (the lows seen in May 2025).

Any relief rally will face heavy "confluence" resistance at $645, where the 50 and 100-day SMAs converge. This area, which acted as support in February, will now likely act as a "ceiling" for the price.