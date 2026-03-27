Borrowed peace pays hefty interest – North American Session Market Wrap for March 27

Today's session marked the interest payment from Markets to borrowed tranquility throughout the beginning of this week. And the price is hefty.

After the first few trading days of the week, it could have been easy to say that blue skies are ahead and current prices are gifts that any investor would take, amid historically elevated Markets.

But there is no free lunch in this economy, and Participants made global assets pay for this fragile rebound. President Trump welcomed Investors with a soft message at the beginning of the week, then delivered a sharp shift in tone regarding Iran in his first weekly Truth Social Post.

A 3% prompt rally across all Stock Markets and overall Markets followed, accompanied by a drop in WTI to $88, but the effect was merely temporary; the slow, then accelerating, grind higher that followed in Black Gold reshaped this positive trajectory for the worse.

Gradually, people realized that the optimism from the White House would not have been realistic enough to bring about a real end to the ongoing conflict. As the week ended with further fears of a prolonged conflict, Stocks got hit with a nasty hangover.