Gold (XAU/USD) bounces despite the Oil rally, a first since the US-Iran War – In-depth outlook

The progressive explosion in Crude prices, driven by failed hopes of a resolution to the Middle East conflict, has sent global assets struggling.

Investors and traders have been wondering how Gold, as a safe-haven and a traditional hedge against inflation, has been struggling so much throughout the entire month with bombs thrown around the Gulf.

Metals were actually large victims of their own prior success – After consistently rallying since October 2024, the asset class burnt its own wings.

Heavily chased commodities can see brutal swings when demand dampens: as money flows rushed into Crude and the fundamental backdrop turned more hawkish, investors turned away from the shiny metals.