Markets Today: Risk-Off sentiment supports the Dollar as US consumer sentiment data lies ahead

The US Dollar remains strong near multi-month highs, driven by safe-haven demand

Oil prices cooled slightly this week after a temporary extension of an ultimatum regarding strikes on Iranian energy facilities, though WTI and Brent crude remain historically elevated.

Market participants will watch closely monitoring the final University of Michigan consumer sentiment report

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Asian markets showed signs of stabilization on Friday as a brief reprieve in Middle East tensions allowed shares to recover from their initial lows.

While the global economy remains under pressure from a persistent energy crunch, investor sentiment was bolstered by US President Donald Trump's decision to extend an ultimatum regarding strikes on Iranian infrastructure. By pushing the deadline back an additional 10 days, following previous extensions, the administration provided a temporary cooling effect on oil prices.

Despite this slight recovery, the regional outlook remained largely negative. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) sat 0.7% lower on the day, contributing to a 2.3% loss for the week, its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Japan’s Nikkei managed to weather the volatility better than its peers, ending the week with a marginal 0.3% gain despite a flat performance on Friday.

In contrast, Chinese markets outperformed the broader region. Both the CSI300 blue-chip index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.7%, driven by reports of potential policy shifts in Beijing.

According to sources, the Chinese government is weighing a plan to ease shareholding restrictions for major investors. This move is intended to provide commercial banks with more flexible capital-raising options as they navigate a broader domestic economic slowdown.