Markets Today: China factory activity surges, French inflation jumps, FTSE 100 eyes further gain as data releases lie ahead

China’s manufacturing sector showed renewed signs of life in March, with the official NBS Manufacturing PMI jumping to 50.4. This figure comfortably cleared the 50.0 neutral threshold, beating market expectations of 50.1 and marking a significant recovery from February’s 49.0 print.

This represents the strongest expansion since March last year, signaling that the powerhouse economy may be finding its footing after a shaky start to 2026.

The rebound appears to be dual-fueled. Domestically, front-loaded government spending has provided a much-needed cushion, while on the global stage, the insatiable appetite for AI-related hardware continues to bolster Chinese exports. The "New Orders" sub-index saw a massive swing back into expansionary territory, hitting 51.6 from a previous 48.6, while export demand also showed a marked improvement.

While the growth headlines are positive, the report carries a sting in the tail: surging costs. Input prices (63.9) and output prices (55.4) have both spiked to four-year highs. This is largely a byproduct of the volatility in the energy and metals markets, with crude oil and non-ferrous metals driving overheads higher. For the PBOC, this creates a potential headache as they balance the need for growth with brewing factory-gate inflation.

From a macro perspective, this data keeps the "China Recovery" narrative alive. If the PMI can hold above the 50.0 handle in the coming months, it could provide a floor for risk-sensitive assets and the Yuan. However, traders should keep a close eye on those surging input costs, if they continue to climb, they could eventually crimp the very "Buying Activity" (50.9) that fueled this month’s beat.