Hope returns, just an illusion? – North American Session Market Wrap for March 30

Is is the penultimate session in March 2026 trading, and traders are ready to turn the page on this month's exhausting volatility.

The epicenter of the moves remain Crude Oil. After a rocky opening, Brent closes firmly around $113 and WTI Crude closes near $105.

Looking at the current state of Markets, this session's rise in the energy commodity hasn't held as large of an impact on global sentiment – Much of the uncertainty is now priced in.

Overall, today’s session brought a notable shift in market dynamics.

Despite elevated Oil prices, monthly correlations are starting to shift: Bonds are catching a bid, and metals appear to be carving out a more consistent bottom – meanwhile Stocks are still struggling.

This suggests that traders are at least beginning to look past peak fear, encouraged by more tangible diplomatic discussions involving the US and Iran, while Israel signals that its military objectives may be nearing completion.

Last week’s heavy sentiment was largely driven by failed diplomacy. Now, even a modest improvement in dialogue is enough to stabilize flows — though conviction remains fragile. Markets are clearly at an inflection point: Ready for relief, but not yet convinced.

The US Dollar Index continues to dominate – Remaining strong into month-end and hovering near breakout territory.

Tomorrow will be the month-end session, so keep a close eye on positioning adjustments which may well set the tone for April – and considering this Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls, this week could really be decisive for the rest of the year!