Hope returns, just an illusion? – North American Session Market Wrap for March 30

Referenced assets
Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for March 30
Is is the penultimate session in March 2026 trading, and traders are ready to turn the page on this month's exhausting volatility.
The epicenter of the moves remain Crude Oil. After a rocky opening, Brent closes firmly around $113 and WTI Crude closes near $105.
Looking at the current state of Markets, this session's rise in the energy commodity hasn't held as large of an impact on global sentiment – Much of the uncertainty is now priced in.
Overall, today’s session brought a notable shift in market dynamics.
Despite elevated Oil prices, monthly correlations are starting to shift: Bonds are catching a bid, and metals appear to be carving out a more consistent bottom – meanwhile Stocks are still struggling.
This suggests that traders are at least beginning to look past peak fear, encouraged by more tangible diplomatic discussions involving the US and Iran, while Israel signals that its military objectives may be nearing completion.
Last week’s heavy sentiment was largely driven by failed diplomacy. Now, even a modest improvement in dialogue is enough to stabilize flows — though conviction remains fragile. Markets are clearly at an inflection point: Ready for relief, but not yet convinced.
The US Dollar Index continues to dominate – Remaining strong into month-end and hovering near breakout territory.
Tomorrow will be the month-end session, so keep a close eye on positioning adjustments which may well set the tone for April – and considering this Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls, this week could really be decisive for the rest of the year!
Stock Market Heatmap for the Session
Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – March 30, 2026
Today's Stock Market action was a rollercoaster but the extent of the moves marked a relative low compared to the past week's stellar volatility.
Investors continue to punish the heavy gainers from recent week, rotating to more traditional sectors – Producer Manufacturing is still getting heavily battered.
Tech also caught harsh strays – This could hint at further relative weakness for the Nasdaq ahead (as indicated in our mid-week Stock Market analysis from last week!)
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, March 30, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Volatility did indeed calm down in today's first session where Oil rallied, yet left space for other asset classes to ease their pain – this marks the shift mentioned in the introduction.
To be frank, there isn't much to take from today's action except for the break in correlations – Tomorrow's month-end close and progress indications from the US Negotiations will prove decisive for momentum.
Cryptos and Bonds look to be the potential outperformers in the event of a proper de-escalation (for now).
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, March 30, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs
Except for the still flawless performance in the US Dollar to end the month (Double-top or breakout incoming ?!), the Yen was the clear outlier in today's dull FX action.
The Japanese Ministry of Finance is preparing for an imminent intervention and this could change the FX picture for times ahead – Look at GBP/JPY to see the clearest unfolding of such (if it does really happen this time!)
A look at Economic data releasing over tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
Not even mentioning Month-End flows, the next 24 hours will be intense for traders.
Some highlights include Japanese CPI (tonight), Chinese PMIs, European CPI, UK and Canadian GDP and JOLTS in the US.
Make sure that your risk is in control!
Keep a close eye on sentiment and Middle East news.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.