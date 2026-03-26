Optimism fades and Nasdaq burns its wings – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

The narrative improved throughout this week, but that wasn't without counting another turn from President Trump.

As the week went on, Participants could not see a concrete bullish extension materialize, as headlines were definitely not corroborating the idea of better news ahead.

After rejecting the 15-point plan from the US Administration, the President soured his precedingly softer tone.

Certainly, news of indirect talks soothed what had seemed to be the beginning of an escalation over the last weekend. Still, a failure to even reach a common ground can quickly lead to a sudden re-escalation.

And as the 4,500-strong Marine fleet (with heavy Army material) is soon to arrive in the Arabian Sea, traders are now casting doubt on the possibility of easing tensions ahead.

Iran seems to be persistent on some of its demands; reaching a deal too soon with the ongoing War damage would surely put a band-aid on Market fears and help ease some pressure on Oil supply.

Nonetheless, this could prove temporary, as Iran can then be sure to leverage the power it exerts over the Strait of Hormuz and Energy commodity prices.

So either a decisive deal will be reached, or traders can expect the operations to continue. Next week will be the fifth since the commencement of the conflict – beyond this, Markets will turn to a more concerning pricing of a prolonged war.

We should learn more about these developments by Friday.