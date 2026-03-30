Is the War really reaching its end? Assets bounce despite Oil rally – Market Check

We are now officially entering the fifth week of the US-Iran-Israel conflict, which sent bombs flying all over the Middle East, but more concerningly, sent Global Assets flying all over.

The main culprit was Crude Oil prices – rallying about 50% since its Monthly open, the commodity hasn't failed to contribute its fair part in overall volatility.

After sustaining a broad, inverted correlation with most asset classes and currencies, this trend appears to be abating – Traders are now really looking to relax their preceding angst with the US entering into more consistent negotiations with their enemy-counterpart in the Islamic regime, and Israel also prepares for final waves of attack to dampen the military reconstruction efforts.

Black Gold is now at a spot where uncertainty is priced in, leaving only a premium for the proper lack of supply that would traditionally go through the infamous Strait of Hormuz.

Brent has been stuck above $110 since the weekly open, and WTI remains well above $100.