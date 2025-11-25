So, it's a cut. Right ? – Market wrap for the North American session - November 25

Some data showed up and shifted the narrative this morning, but overall, the fundamental picture remains consistent:

Employment is still trending lower, with the latest private employment figures showing a contraction (ADP weekly report at -13.5K vs -2.5K last week), and inflation remains too high for the Fed to be fully comfortable—though perhaps not too high to prevent a move (PPI came as expected, the Core actually missed by 0.1%)

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly joined the likes of Williams and Waller in their dovish view, though her impact is limited by the fact that she will only be a voting member in 2027.

No matter the rhetoric, the Fed will be squarely focused on the next high-tierdata point before their December 10th decision: the Core PCE release on December 5th.

Stock markets, particularly the Dow Jones, absolutely loved the "bad news is good news" data, surging back well above the 47,000 mark and finishing up around 1.40% on the session.

Except for Nvidia, which took quite a hit today (though it managed to close well off its lows), the entire stock market ran higher.

And, as per usual this year, Gold and other precious metals joined the rally.

It seems cuts are really good for everyone, huh!