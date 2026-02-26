Silver (XAG/USD) down 3% Large range formation building?

Silver broke higher in the past week, but failed to materialize a real breakout above the $92 highs established in early February.

Despite early risk-off price action, the precious metal pulled back from the resistance level.

With the latest news of a bilateral deal on the nuclear issue potentially close, according to the Iranian Foreign Minister, the risk-off premium built in throughout the morning is somewhat easing. It would be tough to make a case for a fundamental rally in the metal. It apparently wasn't the final round of US-Iran talks, with the next round expected in Vienna on Monday.

We are concluding a rough month for metals, but they still maintain a solid outlook, having bounced off their early lows. Tomorrow's close will be crucial.