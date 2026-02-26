Stock Markets tumble; The great tech fake-out – Nasdaq and US Index Outlook

What a fake-out in the Stock Markets.

It hasn't been easy to find any clarity in recent price action, and today marks yet another sign of why.

Nvidia just posted immense earnings, beating all records by a wide margin, with $68.13 billion in revenue for Q4, a +70% y/y increase in earnings.

Despite also exceeding expectations, the AI Chip designer is tumbling in today's session, down 4.00% and even extended below 5% at its trough.

(A bounce from its 50-Day MA is currently ongoing – Keep a close eye on such flows)

