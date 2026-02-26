Markets Today: Nikkei clears 59000, Gold holds high ground, FTSE 100 prints fresh highs. US jobless claims up next

The Japanese market reached a historic milestone on Thursday as the Nikkei 225 surged past the 59,000 level for the first time. Although the index retreated slightly from its intraday peak of 59,332.43, it still managed a record closing high of 58,753.39.

This 0.3% gain contributed to an impressive 16.4% climb for the year so far, while the broader Topix index outperformed with a 1% increase. The rally was largely underpinned by a shift in investor sentiment regarding artificial intelligence, as previous fears of industry disruption gave way to optimism.

Software and IT services emerged as the session's primary drivers. Shift, a software testing firm, led the charge with a massive 14.4% jump, its strongest performance since mid-2024. Other major tech players followed suit, with NEC Corp and Fujitsu recording gains of 9.4% and 6%, respectively.

This strength in software helped offset a pullback in the semiconductor sector, where heavyweights like Advantest and Tokyo Electron shed around 2% each, acting as the primary weights on the Nikkei after markets digested Nvidia's recent results.

Outside of technology, the banking sector saw significant upward momentum following hawkish comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. In a newspaper interview, Ueda hinted at the possibility of an early interest rate hike, sending shares of major lenders like Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up by 5.1% and 3.3%.

This financial strength provided a necessary cushion against losses in other sectors, such as electronic components and retail, where Taiyo Yuden and Takashimaya each saw declines of over 4%.

The regional landscape remained more subdued compared to Japan's record-breaking run. While Tokyo celebrated new highs, neighboring markets struggled to find footing; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76%, and China’s CSI300 blue-chip index eased by 0.2%.

These mixed results across Asia highlight a divergence between Japan's momentum-driven market and the more cautious sentiment prevailing in Chinese and Hong Kong equities.