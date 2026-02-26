Chart Alert: WTI crude oil bullish flag in play above $64.15 as US-Iran talk looms

Since hitting a 6-month high of around $67.00/barrel last Thursday, 19 February 2026, the price action of WTI crude oil has staged a minor pullback of -2.4% to print an intraday low of around $65.20 on Wednesday, 25 February.

Yesterday’s lackluster movement in oil has been due to higher-than-expected U.S. crude inventories that rose by 16 million barrels last week, the most in three years, above consensus estimates of 1.5 million barrels, according to data compiled by the Energy Information Administration.