Prudent optimism in Wall Street as US-Iran talks could confirm – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Volatility is the new norm in 2026. If anybody's surprised, they haven't done their homework properly!

Donald Trump is a controversial President – He moves Markets in high fashion almost every session, sometimes even more often.

After last year's TACOs, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the US Army, is shifting assets in up-and-down flashes through his new Department of War and ceaseless surprises.

The first polemic was the capture of Venezuelan dictator/President Nicolas Maduro, and the second is the ongoing US-Iran-Israel War, which commenced at the beginning of the Month.

But this isn't Trump's first investiture. On his first, he was also similarly moving Markets – today, he introduced a new shift in rhetoric regarding the Middle East conflict.

He mentioned, initially in a Truth Social post and then in a public address, that US-Iran talks are back on the table, not even four full weeks into the War. The initial reactions were aggressive and swift, but Traders suddenly held their breaths as Iran denied such headlines.