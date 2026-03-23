WTI is down around 12% on the session, back to ~$88 after the news.

Brent is also back below $100 for the first time since March 13.

The conflict isn't going to end suddenly, but this marks a flashy cooling in tensions, especially after recent fears of escalation over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia expressing heavy discontent with the latest Iranian attacks on Riyadh.

The US also threatened to strike power plants in Iran as retaliation for the continued pressure on the Strait of Hormuz – The deadline for such is Monday evening, but this could now be averted.

This culminated in a re-start of talks between the US and Iran, as announced by President Trump in a morning Truth Social Post and public address, and led to waves of crazy swings around all asset classes.