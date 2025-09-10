Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for September 10

Tensions around the world keep increasing, with Russia sending 19 drones overnight to attack Poland from Belarus.

A consequent diplomatic shower followed with the usual condemnations. However, what attracted attention was the "Here we go" post from US President Trump, awakening Markets, particularly in the precedingly dormant US Oil.

A popular American conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, was also tragically shot at a rally in another round of political madness.

Between a revolution in Nepal and France going through gigantic protests against French President Macron, economic uncertainty and a flood of negative headlines are awakening civil unrest around the globe.

For good news however, US Producer Price inflation is far from as bad as expected as they regressed on a month-over-month basis (-0.1% vs 0.3% exp).

This would help the FED in affirming that the effects from tariffs would have more of a short-term effect on inflation rather than a prolonged one.

Most participants are still awaiting for tomorrow's CPI release as more stats will be taken into consideration for the extent of next week's FOMC rate cut.