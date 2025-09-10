Oil prices shoot up from a Donald Trump post

The timing for this morning's piece was either fortunate or unfortunate.
US President trump has posted a very cryptic Truth Social post saying:
"What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!"
Anyways, I invite you to check our morning piece on US Oil to access to the trading levels of interest for the commodity. Link just below.
WTI Oil 30M Chart, September 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.