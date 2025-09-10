Oracle ORCL. Up 39% as S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Hit Fresh Highs. Is it Time for a Retracement?

After Oracle announced that it expects its cloud business to bring in over half a trillion dollars in booked revenue, its shares jumped by 31.5% in premarket trading reaching around the 39% mark after the US market opened. This surge was due to growing demand for its affordable cloud infrastructure services.

The surge in Oracle also saw Larry Ellison pass Elon Musk as the World's Richest person.

This positive news had a ripple effect, causing gains for several chip companies. Nvidia rose 3.2%, Advanced Micro Devices was up 4.4%, and Broadcom added 3.7%. Companies that supply power to data centers also benefited from the positive forecast, with Constellation Energy rising 2.4%, Vistra advancing 3.6%, and GE Vernova going up 3.9%.

Analysts at BofA Global Research said that while the profitability of AI workloads remains debated, it is clear Oracle is capturing share in the large and fast-growing market for AI infrastructure. They estimate the AI applications industry will reach $155 billion by 2030.

In other stock news, Synopsys saw its shares slide 24% before the market opened. The company, which makes software for designing chips, missed Wall Street's revenue predictions for the third quarter. Its competitor, Cadence Design Systems, also slipped by 4.5%.

Finally, GameStop's shares gained 7.4% after the video game retailer reported higher revenue for its second quarter.