US CPI Preview: Implications for the DXY & Federal Reserve

Two things mainly push the dollar when a CPI report comes out. First, interest‑rate gaps – the difference between U.S. Treasury yields and the yields you see in other countries. Those gaps decide where money moves.

Second, Fed‑policy guesses – how people see the chances of the Fed raising or lowering rates. Those guesses shift the gaps. When CPI numbers change what folks expect the Fed will do, they also change how attractive U.S. assets look. That can lift the dollar or drop it.

When the CPI looks “hot” – say the core number is 0.4 % or higher – it hints that inflation is still strong. That may mean the Fed will keep tightening or even go harder. Traders then want more dollars, Treasury yields climb, and the DXY (the dollar index) usually goes up. At the same time, stocks can feel pressure because borrowing costs look higher.

But a “cool” CPI – core 0.3 % or lower – suggests price growth is slowing. The market may turn more dovish, thinking the Fed could pause or cut rates sooner. Lower expected yields make the dollar less tasty, so it often slides down. Treasury yields tend to fall, and risk assets like equities might get a boost from cheaper money.