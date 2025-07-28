Oil prices jump as Trump trade deals boost global sentiment

It was largely expected to arrive, and Market participants finally got it: The EU-US Trade Deal has finally (almost) been reached.

For now, markets have only an outline of the actual Deal that needs to be finalized, but to the Market’s understanding, the Deal is done.

You can read more about the Deal right here.

The US Dollar is looking a bit stronger after the news, particularly against the Euro after forming what resembles a double-top – let’s see how the Markets play this one.

Equities, on the other hand, are showing a mixed reaction, with the DAX selling off after the news, for example.

The subject of today's piece is US Oil, which, although still trading in its range, is seeing some sharp buying.

Let’s take a look at the technicals that precede a potential breakout.