Markets Today: European Shares Hit 4-Month High on Trade Deal Announcement, Audi Cuts Forecast, FTSE 100 Slides From Fresh ATH

The US and the European Union reached a trade deal on Sunday, setting a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, half of what was originally threatened and avoiding a larger trade war. Together, the US and EU make up nearly a third of global trade.

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the agreement after a one-hour meeting at Trump’s golf course in Scotland. The deal came after months of tough negotiations. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised the agreement, saying it prevented a trade conflict that could have badly hurt Germany’s economy, especially its car industry. German carmakers like VW, Mercedes, and BMW have already been affected by the current 27.5% US tariff on car and parts imports.

While the 15% tariff is lower than the original threat, many in Europe still see it as too high, as they had hoped for a deal with no tariffs at all. Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s trade committee, criticized the tariffs as unfair and warned that Europe’s planned investments in the US could harm the EU’s own economy.

A senior US official said Trump could raise the tariffs in the future if European countries fail to meet their investment promises.

German carmaker Audi, part of Volkswagen, lowered its financial forecast for the year on Monday. The company blamed higher US import tariffs and ongoing restructuring costs for the change.

Audi now expects its revenue to be between 65 billion and 70 billion euros ($76 billion to $82 billion), which is lower than its earlier prediction of 67.5 billion to 72.5 billion euros. It also reduced its expected operating profit margin to 5% to 7%, down from the previous range of 7% to 9%.

Audi is still reviewing the effects of the recent trade deal between the US and the EU.