Asia midday: Global markets mixed as US-EU trade deal lifts Wall Street, JPY slides further, CHF/JPY (Chart of the day)

The CHF/JPY cross pair staged a minor bullish flag breakout last Friday, 25 July, with a positive follow-through in today’s Asia session.

In addition, the hourly RSI momentum indicator has continued to hover above its 50 level and parallel ascending trendline support without hitting its overbought region (above 70) at this juncture.

These observations suggest that minor corrective consolidation in place since 16 July is likely to have ended, and the CHF/JPY may be in the process of staging a potential fresh bullish impulsive up move sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase (see Fig 2).

Watch the 185.10 short-term pivotal support for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 186.70, 187.30/187.70, and 188.80.

On the flip side, a break below 185.10 negates the bullish tone for a slide to expose the next intermediate support at 183.90/183.45 (also the 20-day moving average).