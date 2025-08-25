No continuation from Friday's moves – Market wrap for the North American session - August 25

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 25.



August trading is coming to its concluding week with FX Markets mostly mean-reverting July moves, Equities and Cryptos still pushing higher (but showing some signs of hesitancy) and US treasury yields not knowing where to go after contradicting economic signs and no further direction from FED Speakers.



Hence, the past week saw even further indecisive price action as all participants waited for Fed Chairman Powell to fold under dovish pressure after persistent threats from the Trump Administration.

The US Dollar suffered greatly on Friday as Participants overestimated his comments, but looking back (and as mentioned in our Friday market recap), his wording was a bit more balanced than what markets interpreted, leading to a consequent rebound in the US Dollar today.

Equities, Forex, and Cryptos (particularly) have failed to pursue their gains against the US Dollar, leading only US Oil to gain in today's session.



Ethereum's saturday all-time highs were not enough to pull Crypto markets higher, let's see what digital assets aficionados do from here. Bitcoin is currently trading just a bit below Friday's pre-spike levels.