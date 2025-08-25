No continuation from Friday's moves – Market wrap for the North American session - August 25

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 25.
August trading is coming to its concluding week with FX Markets mostly mean-reverting July moves, Equities and Cryptos still pushing higher (but showing some signs of hesitancy) and US treasury yields not knowing where to go after contradicting economic signs and no further direction from FED Speakers.
Hence, the past week saw even further indecisive price action as all participants waited for Fed Chairman Powell to fold under dovish pressure after persistent threats from the Trump Administration.
The US Dollar suffered greatly on Friday as Participants overestimated his comments, but looking back (and as mentioned in our Friday market recap), his wording was a bit more balanced than what markets interpreted, leading to a consequent rebound in the US Dollar today.
Equities, Forex, and Cryptos (particularly) have failed to pursue their gains against the US Dollar, leading only US Oil to gain in today's session.
Ethereum's saturday all-time highs were not enough to pull Crypto markets higher, let's see what digital assets aficionados do from here. Bitcoin is currently trading just a bit below Friday's pre-spike levels.
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 25, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Cryptocurrencies had already struggled in today's open but are seeing some even stronger selling flows as we speak.
Other assets have also given up some of their Friday gains.
US Oil on the other hand has rebounded from a technical double-top, mentioned in our most recent analysis (you can access it to get your trading levels).
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, August 25 – Source: OANDA Labs
The US Dollar is officially the winner of the session after a more mixed picture during most parts of the Monday trading, with most Majors pulling back against the greenback.
The Swiss franc is on the other side of the board too, giving up 75% of its Friday's gains, with the FX sentiment difficult to comprehend.
FX Markets will be awaiting for more data and have stayed mostly rangebound.
A look at Economic data releasing in tomorrow's session
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
The session is not entirely over with FED's Williams (very influential) appearing at a Keynote in Mexico. We don't know yet if he will be delivering economic remarks.
Tomorrow, Central bank speakers will also be in focus with BoE's Mann speaking at noon (shouldn't be too big of a mover but may influence the Pound), and most importantly for the CAD, Bank of Canada's Governor Macklem delivering remarks at 2:45 P.M.
Safe Trades!
