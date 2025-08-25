Dow Jones intraday levels to watch as the week kicks off

Stocks continue to hold up after last week’s dovish interpretation of Powell’s remarks, with Friday’s rally still leaving US indices near their recent highs.



While the current open is slightly lower than the Friday peak, the Dow Jones is still trading above its previous all-time highs, showing a picture of relative strength as Participants await further news.



The Nasdaq is attempting to re-enter its upward channel and the S&P 500 has formed a short-timeframe double top, leaving the immediate bullish hand to the Dow Jones, the oldest of all US Indices.



With earnings season close to finishing (Nvidia earnings are approaching, releasing Wednesday) and macro data delivering mixed signals, investors appear cautious on Tech but not willing to aggressively fade the latest strength due to the Dovish interpretation of Powell's Friday speech.



The coming sessions may determine whether the ongoing small selling develops into a broader retracement or simply a consolidation before another push higher.



Let's take a look at an Intraday chart for the Dow Jones.