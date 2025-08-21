US Oil (WTI) consolidates at support but looks for direction – rangebound trading levels

US Oil has indeed broken out of its downward trend amid progress in Ukraine-Russia talks, bolstering prospects from bulls of a lesser supply.

However, with Markets awaiting for an actual solution to the conflict, supplemented by anticipation for more economic talks from the FED and other Central Banks at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, the mood looks to be for consolidation.

Despite rumours of a ceasefire in the Middle East, we haven't seen much progress from that side also; Iran also contributes to elevate Supply.

This morning's candle shows a failed attempt to trade higher with ongoing trading still trying to find direction.

All things considered, rangebound markets should dominate technicals until more news are published, so let's discover what the current range is and how to exploit it the best.

