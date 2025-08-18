US Oil breaks out as bearish catalysts fade

The ongoing war in Russia has counterintuitively been one of the most significant bearish catalysts in the black gold– Russia floods the market of Oil to countries like India to sponsor its war, prompting threats from Trump.

The war may continue despite the Trump-Putin meeting, with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announcing that it would be "impossible" to concede land, mentioning Crimea.

As a matter of fact, Ukraine landed hits on one of the key pipelines taking Russian Oil to Hungary, leaving the Hungarian PM Orbán in fury (He is one of the only pro-Russian leaders in Europe).

In the Middle East, on the other hand, Hamas is getting cornered into a ceasefire deal as it fears pressure from Israel to retake complete control of Gaza.

We are expecting more headlines on these developments.

If Iran, which is also selling lots of Oil to sponsor its proxies like Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen, were to reduce supply.



Let’s have a look at US Oil to spot why these factors coincide with a potential short or long-term bottom in the energy commodity.