Nasdaq and tech sector open the week on cautious footing

Nasdaq and the broader tech sector are starting the week more cautiously, with overnight futures showing the Dow holding up relatively well against the more risk-sensitive Nasdaq.



(An informal invitation to consult our most recent analysis on the Dow)

After weeks of steady outperformance from tech compared to other sectors, the latest dip could be simple profit-taking—but in the bigger picture, it looks like flows are shifting as the appetite for risk begins to cool.



Markets are still waiting to learn more from the post Trump-Putin meeting developments, with EU leaders showing up to the White House today to discuss on the future path of action for the Ukraine-Russia ongoing war.



Participants will look to learn more on this before showing more appetite to risk. There is also key data appearing this week with PMIs from all around the globe.



Earnings season adds another layer of focus, with consumer giants like Walmart, Target, and Home Depot reporting this week and offering a read on household demand.

Meanwhile, the most recent PPI data has already begun to weigh on sentiment.

Let’s look at the charts to see if this cautious tone starts building into something larger.