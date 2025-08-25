USDCHF in focus as the pair oscillates above the 0.80 mark

The US Dollar has been at the center of significant volatility over the past few weeks, navigating a softer NFP release at the beginning of the month, a notably stronger PPI report, and a Federal Reserve Chair Powell who was interpreted as dovish despite his measured tone.

This led to a drop in the Greenback last Friday, followed by a minor rebound in today's session.



On the other hand, the Swiss Franc hasn't pursued its strengthening trend against its major counterparts as the Swiss National Bank got caught in a massive disinflationary trend, forcing their dovish tone.



As a reminder, Switzerland has achieved one of the worst tariff deals with the US, with the Swiss products marked up 39% as they arrive in the US, hurting their export-oriented economy.



USD/CHF was one of the FX pairs that saw the most consistent decline throughout the start of 2025, dropping by as much as 14.77% from peak to trough.

The 2025 and 14-year lows sit at 0.7875.



However, since its lows were formed with a double bottom, the pair is now trading back above the key 0.80 psychological level.

Current price action is now reflecting indecision from a confluence of technical patterns.

We will examine how these patterns are influencing the current price action and identify potential breakout levels for upcoming trading.