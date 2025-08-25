USDCHF in focus as the pair oscillates above the 0.80 mark

The US Dollar has been at the center of significant volatility over the past few weeks, navigating a softer NFP release at the beginning of the month, a notably stronger PPI report, and a Federal Reserve Chair Powell who was interpreted as dovish despite his measured tone.
This led to a drop in the Greenback last Friday, followed by a minor rebound in today's session.
On the other hand, the Swiss Franc hasn't pursued its strengthening trend against its major counterparts as the Swiss National Bank got caught in a massive disinflationary trend, forcing their dovish tone.
As a reminder, Switzerland has achieved one of the worst tariff deals with the US, with the Swiss products marked up 39% as they arrive in the US, hurting their export-oriented economy.
USD/CHF was one of the FX pairs that saw the most consistent decline throughout the start of 2025, dropping by as much as 14.77% from peak to trough.
The 2025 and 14-year lows sit at 0.7875.
However, since its lows were formed with a double bottom, the pair is now trading back above the key 0.80 psychological level.
Current price action is now reflecting indecision from a confluence of technical patterns.
We will examine how these patterns are influencing the current price action and identify potential breakout levels for upcoming trading.
USDCHF Multi-timeframe technical analysis
USDCHF Daily Chart
USDCHF Daily Chart, August 25, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bulls have rebounded sharply from the Friday down-move in the pair, but looking at the past 9 days of price action hasn't led to much.
Prices are holding within the Daily pivot zone between 0.80 and 0.81 as the 50-Day MA flattens right in the middle, acting as a consolidation magnet.
Also, the 2025 downwards trendline should be acting as immediate resistance but it seems that the mix between current zig-zags in the US Dollars supplemented by a dovish SNB don't help to gain direction.
This is why the current Pivot limits should serve as good technical breakout points:
Either a break above or below, followed by a consolidation or a retest of the higher/lower bound should see continuation.
If buyers and sellers fail to step in, the price action promises to be rangebound even further.
Let's try to look closer to see if there's any element in shorter timeframes allowing to tilt the scales.
USDCHF 4H Chart
USDCHF 4H Chart, August 25, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The action from today's session may give the intermediate hand to the Bulls as bears have failed to push the action below the 0.80 psychological handle despite a strong selloff in the US Dollar amid a dovish interpretation of Powell's speech (you can access it right here).
However, bulls will have to break both the current 0.8070 highs as intermediate resistance (getting tested as we speak) and closing strongly above 0.81 if they want to regain early 2025 levels.
Levels of interest for USDCHF trading:
Support Levels:
- 0.80 Immediate Pivot
- 0.7950 bull Pivot
- 0.7875 to 0.79 Main Support
Resistance Levels:
- 0.8070 high volume zone within Pivot (getting tested)
- 0.81 Pivot highs
- Main resistance 0.8150 to 0.82 (0.8170 July 31st Highs)
USDCHF 1H Chart
USDCHF 1H Chart, August 25, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Looking at the 1H timeframe allows us to spot further details within the ongoing consolidation pivot.
The lows of the consolidation pivot that preceded today's rebound are located between 0.80 to 0.8020 and the highs are between 0.8090 to 0.81.
Buyers have the immediate advantage but will have to face current short-timeframe overbought conditions within a range, tough times amid unchanging fundamentals.
Track any breakout to support analysis for upcoming trading. Failure to break concisely above or below the boundaries of the Pivot would reinforce the current range.
Safe Trades!
