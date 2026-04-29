Nasdaq 100: AI bubble fears overblown, bullish trend intact above 26,760 key intraday support

This is a follow-up analysis on the prior report, “Chart alert: Nasdaq 100 gap-down stalled above 26,288/142 key support, bulls are still in control”, published on 20 April 2026.

On Tuesday, 29 April 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported (before the start of the US session) that AI start-up, OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT) had fallen short of several internal revenue targets that spooked traders, leading to a sell-off on the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures of 1.5%, and several US technology and semiconductor stocks (NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD).

The Nasdaq 100 managed to trim its losses as US trading hours progressed on Tuesday and ended the session with a reduced loss of 1%, aided by OpenAI refuting the claims made in the Wall Street Journal report.

Bubble concerns have resurfaced around the AI-driven productivity and infrastructure capex narrative that powered the sharp rebound in US equities, erasing losses from the US–Iran conflict. Despite pushing the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Russell 2000 to fresh record highs, investors are increasingly questioning whether aggressive AI spending can deliver sustainable returns, raising the risk that valuations may be running ahead of fundamentals.

My colleagues, Zain and Elior, have written reports on the upcoming earnings releases of key Nasdaq 100 component stocks, Alphabet and Microsoft (links below), due after the close of today’s US session, which can also influence the intraday movements of the Nasdaq 100.

Read more:

Alphabet (GOOGL) Earnings Preview: Q1 earnings hinge on margins and the cloud

Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings Preview – Will Q1 numbers confirm MSFT's price recovery?