Mixed feelings from the NFP – North American session Market Wrap for December 16

Market wrap for December 16

The session started on a sour note following the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, which sent conflicting signals to traders and initially weighed on sentiment.

All indexes traded lower after a timid open until the mid-session, when major dip-buying stepped in as key psychological support levels came into play.

The Nasdaq led the reversal, reclaiming 25,000 to turn positive on the day, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones defended the 6,800 and 48,000 marks, respectively.

The Unemployment Rate ticking higher—now sitting above the Fed's 2025 projections—initially sent chills through market participants.

However, as the data was digested throughout the mid-session, stocks were swiftly bought back, erasing earlier losses.