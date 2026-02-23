Precious metals breakout: Silver (XAG/USD) and Gold (XAU/USD) tariffs outlook

It has been a wild ride for metals in 2026 and bulls are back to prop up the best performers of the asset class to a renewed breakout.

After a three week correction period, Silver and Gold are now attempting to revisit their all-time records.

Recent US tariff chaos has brought renewed uncertainty in global Markets, may it be around trade or even geopolitics, allowing precious metals to attract some interest.

A little reminder of the situation: we’ve entered a chaotic new chapter in the trade wars. After the Supreme Court officially dismantled the IEEPA Liberation Day tariffs last Friday, President Trump immediately pivoted to his plan B.

Within hours, he invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974—a Nixon-era policy designed to fix balance-of-payments deficits—to slap a 10% (quickly raised to 15%) global surcharge on imports.

This measure is temporary (150 days) leading to immediate uncertainty on future US trade policies, normally expiring on July 23-24.

With $133 billion in illegal duties already collected under the now-defunct IEEPA regime (expiring tomorrow), the government is facing a budgetary nightmare as businesses line up for refunds. This is a huge compromise to the Administration's entire gameplan.