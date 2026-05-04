Sentiment waves are on a shore-break – North American Session Market Wrap for May 4

Market sentiment is turning negative again as the new week begins, and with gas prices rising, this reaction makes sense.

Even though the usual link between markets and the economy has weakened lately, oil prices are once again driving investor decisions.

Higher energy costs are becoming a reality, and with Crude Oil rising back above $105 (WTI) due to renewed geopolitical concerns, Markets are pulling back today.

The strong momentum that pushed indexes to record highs in April is fading as big investors move to safer assets, especially in traditional stocks, while tech stocks are relatively still holding up for now.

This sharp move away from risk comes after reports of Iranian attacks on the UAE, marking a serious and dangerous escalation in the Middle East.

By hitting infrastructure in a nearby economic center, the conflict is spreading just as markets were hoping for a diplomatic solution. This is the largest escalation since the fragile ceasefire began on April 8, nearly a month ago.

With diplomacy breaking down and the risk of a larger regional war growing, traders now have to quickly adjust for higher geopolitical risks:

Metals have pulled back from last week’s highs. Global stock markets, especially those east of the Atlantic, have dropped. Cryptocurrencies are quiet but steady.

Overall, there is a sense of uncertainty, especially ahead of the Non-Farm payrolls report coming on Friday.

Since the energy sector is once again driving the broader market, traders will need to be especially careful with risk management as we move through this volatile phase of the conflict.