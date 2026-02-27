Credit crunch fears to conclude a temperamental month; NFP incoming – Markets Weekly Outlook

It seems traders will have to keep looking for reasons for volatility, as things won't settle anytime soon.

Since Kevin Warsh's nomination to head the Federal Reserve, Markets have been raging in brutal up-and-down swings.

Despite the harsh narratives, Stock Benchmarks remain near their all-time highs, and the immediate action looks more like a widespread rebalancing than a full-blown risk dump.

The most speculative assets have been slowly being tossed out since the October risk peaks, and this move is quickly translating into a newfound interest in quality (albeit not yet a real migration).

As some analysts call for a transition to the peak of the economic cycle, defensive assets and sectors are attracting attention. Bonds and Metals are actually the best performers this week.